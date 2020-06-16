Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (FL-26), member of the Economic Development, Public Buildings & Emergency Management Subcommittee of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, released a 2020 Hurricane Resource Toolkit to provide FL-26 constituents with critical resources to navigate this year’s hurricane season, which falls during the coronavirus pandemic. This toolkit contains information to help individuals and
families best prepare for anticipated hurricanes and to address the
challenges of disaster planning during this year’s hurricane season related to COVID-19.
“As we descend into hurricane season at an especially tumultuous time, it is important that communities have all the resources they need to
effectively prepare. NOAA has predicted an ‘above-normal’ hurricane season and forecasted a staggering 3 to 6 major hurricanes. We cannot ignore this warning,” said Mucarsel-Powell. “It only takes one serious storm to cause a disaster. That is why my team and I put together this toolkit to make sure South Floridians are informed and ready for whatever comes our way.”
The Toolkit to Navigating the 2020 Hurricane Season During COVID-19 provides actions individuals and families can take to prepare for a potential hurricane this season during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response efforts. Specifically, the guide includes:
• Information for learning your evacuation zone and developing evacuation routes.
• Sheltering options in South Florida and evacuation tips.
• Emergency plan guidance and a readiness template.
• Disaster supply kit checklists.
• Guidance for financial preparation and checklist for vital documents.
• Information on how to use retrofitting and other methods to strengthen homes.
• List of vital apps to help recognize hurricane warnings and alerts.
• Linked toolkits with information to prepare businesses.
• South Florida disaster resource lists.
Last month, Mucarsel-Powell led the Florida Democratic Delegation in a letter to FEMA asking for the immediate release of FEMA’s plans for handling an above-average hurricane season amid the coronavirus outbreak, and reiterating the importance of FEMA quickly obligating outstanding claims from
Hurricanes Irma and Michael.
