Rep. Mucarsel-Powell (FL-26), the first South American-born and first Ecuadorian immigrant elected to Congress, was presented with the National Order of Merit for Grand Officials by the president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno.
The National Order of Merit was established October 8, 1921 and is the second highest among the decorations granted by the president of Ecuador for extraordinary achievements in service of the country in the civil or military fields.
“On behalf of the U.S. House of Representatives, it is a privilege to congratulate Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell on receiving the National Order of Merit from Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “As a transformative Freshman Member and the first immigrant from Ecuador elected to Congress, Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell is a trailblazer whose vision, values, and voice have been critical to delivering results for Florida families and all Americans. Whether fighting for commonsense gun violence prevention, upholding our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants, or advocating strongly for restoring democracy in Venezuela, Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell has been essential to advancing progress For The People. She is certainly well-deserving of this prestigious honor.”
“Receiving this recognition is, without a doubt, one of the highest honors of my career,” said Mucarsel-Powell. “I dedicate this award to the thousands of Ecuadorians and Hispanic Americans who have come to the United States with the goal of serving their communities and achieving the American dream through hard work and a sense of duty to our shared values. I want to thank my late father who inspired me to dedicate my life and career to uplifting others and my mother and family for their guidance and support. Today will always serve as a reminder of the promise of this country and of my proud Ecuadorian heritage. I humbly accept this award with a great sense of responsibility and recommit to advocating for the children and families of South Florida, the most vulnerable among us including immigrants and seniors, and our environment.”
