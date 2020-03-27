Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell and Leaders of Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI) addressed the media on Friday morning at the Doris Ison Health Center located at 10300 SW 216th Street. The first drive-thru Corona Virus testing location in Miami Dade County set up in the parking lot of the center on Wednesday the 18th of March.
The Representative began by thanking CHI for setting up this testing site to serve the population of District 26. She stated “I’m working closely with the Florida Department of Health and Federal Authorities to make sure the supplies to test for and treat COVID-19 are available here in South Florida.” Additionally she stated that she is strongly urging “the lifting of restrictions on testing”.
Turning to the devastating economic effects of the restrictions and shut downs being imposed to fight the spread of the virus the Congresswoman mentioned the two relief measures already passed by Congress highlighting the provisions to provide sick leave for employees of small companies, to pay for testing for anyone, and to expanded unemployment benefits. She also mentioned a third measure being worked to provide direct payments to those effected. Her last major point was the Transportation and Infrastructure Program she is proposing. She stated “this will provide 10 million jobs” to fuel economic recovery.
CHI’s Chief Medical Officer, Saint Anthony Amofah gave some numbers. On
Wednesday and Thursday the site saw 500 people, of those 100 were tested. He estimated that on Friday they would see 250 to 300 and that the number tested would be similar to the he previous days. Results of the tests are available in 3 to 4 days. Patients will be informed of the results by CHI and the testing lab will inform the Health Department of any positive results. He emphasized “Call before you come in and you can avoid a long wait in line to be told you won’t be tested.” He continued we tell those not meeting testing criteria “save the tests for those who most need them”.
The current criteria are: You have recently traveled to any of the affected countries or if you have been in contact with someone who has the
coronavirus and You have the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath. (those with severe symptoms should go straight to the
Emergency Department) These criteria are subject to change.
When asked by this reporter he also stated that as of noon on Friday the 20th of March “CHI has no COVID-19 patients.”
Brodes Hartley, a retired Army Medical Service Corp Colonel, who is President and CEO of Community Health said the following. “CHI has been serving the community since 1971. We were the first facility to accept patients the day after Hurricane Andrew hit and it’s in that same spirit that we set up this testing facility.” He further stated that “I’ll be taking a team to our location in Marathon on Monday to set up a drive-thru testing site there.”
Chief Nursing Officer Monica Mizell praised the dedication and hard work of the entire staff of CHI. She then discussed the addition of Behavioral Health personnel to the screening process due to the high level of stress and fear of the people coming to the testing site.
The screening staff is also working to educate everyone in the testing line to the vital need to social distance, to wash hands, and to sanitize commonly touched surfaces.
For information on the testing site go to www.chisouthfl.org. For general
information on COVID-19 go to www.floridahealth.gov.
