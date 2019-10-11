The U.S. Congress recessed for two weeks for District work periods beginning September 30. Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D - 26th) shared time with the News Leader on a range of issues of local concern.
On the US/Mexico/ Canada Agreement (USMCA) to replace NAFTA: “There’s a group of us in the House still negotiating those provisions because the current agreement will not help the farmers here in South Dade,” Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell said.
“The Florida delegation issued a letter to the regulatory agency seeking to protect us from Mexico dumping products in the area,” she said. “How that is to be enforced is not yet clear. The Florida congress-ional delegation is not supportive of the USMCA.”
“There’s another problem with prescription drugs in the USMCA,” she continued. “Pharmaceutical companies had added a provision allowing them to control the market on a new drug for ten years. The current provision is seven years. That has to change.”
“This is an opportunity to renegotiate provisions because Mexico and Canada agreed to reopen the Agreement,” Mucarsel-Powell said. “Florida is highly
affected by the way the pricing of drugs is done under USMCA. This is
a bipartisan effort. We’re working to ‘get to Yes’ and still waiting to hear.”
Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell is co-sponsor of legislation to address the cost of prescription drugs, called The TERM Act of 2019. The bill addresses “ever-greening” of drug patents which acts to increase costs by limiting generic alternatives.
“I sponsored the bill with Rep. Collins, the ranking minority member of the Judiciary Committee and Rep. Jeffries,” said the Congresswoman. “It works for affordable prices, by changing what happens when the drug patent goes to expire.”
That bill requires the Director of the Patent Office to report to Congress how best practices are used in its examining procedures so that drugs are distinct and dual patents are not issued for the same drug.
The Congresswoman is also working to advance HR8530, a bill that allows the government Medicare program to negotiate the price of prescription drugs.
Mucarsel-Powell is vice chair of the Water Resources & Environment subcommittee of the Transportation and Infrastructure committee. This is a prestigious assignment for a freshman house member.
As part of that committee, the Congresswoman worked on the National Flood program reauthorization and also worked to prevent offshore drilling in Florida in federal waters.
She’s very proud of her work on legislation related to restoration of the Everglades.
“It was in November before swearing-in that I met with staff about Everglades restoration and also met with several environmental groups about what’s needed,” she said.
“In April we got an increase for the Army Corps of Engineers construction account from $50 million to $200 million to work on Everglades Restoration,” said Mucarsel-Powell. “It was approved and sent to the Senate in June. We’re operating on a continuing budget resolution so the government doesn’t close again, but the money is included as a federal line item when the Senate acts.”
“We need to finish this project,” she added. The Congresswoman said there are state funds to be tapped for the work too and pledged to work with the Governor to get it done.
It was another subcommittee of Transportation & Infrastructure that allowed the Congresswoman to push for release of federal FEMA dollars to
reimburse communities for the costs of Hurricane Irma clean-up.
“On September 13, FEMA awarded another $16.7 million to Miami-Dade County for debris removal from Hurricane Irma,” said Mucarsel-Powell. This was on top of substantial awards to Monroe County as well as $1.3 million to Miami-Dade specifically for sewer mitigation.
“Total (with May and July releases) awards exceed $137 million,” said Mucarsel-Powell. “Monroe County got over $20 million from FEMA. The money is now with the state that awards it to the municipalities.”
Homestead’s new city budget anticipates reimbursement of $5.1 million in costs for debris removal attributed to Hurricane Irma.
Mucarsel-Powell is also working to pass H.R. 6 the American Dream & Promise Act providing a path to citizenship for eligible DACA (deferred action for childhood arrival) and temporary protected status (TPS) recipients.
“That bill is a priority,” she said. “It’s a priority for business owners in South Dade too. Costa Farms said it would have to lay-off 100 people from administrative positions if the government won’t allow DACA work permits.
It’s not just farm workers but teachers and nurses and many other
professional positions.”
“That’s why I’m pushing hard for immigration reform,” said Mucarsel-Powell. “There are millions of people in our communities who came from another country. They have to be allowed to renew visas until there’s a clear path to citizenship.”
