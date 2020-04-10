Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D, 26th) held a conference call on Tuesday April 7 on the topic of federal support for the agriculture industry.
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried participated in the call as did several large south Dade farmers and growers.
The Congresswoman said she is working with the US Department of Agriculture on funding and loan processing issues covered in the
federal stimulus package. Like Florida Commissioner Fried, Mucarsel-Powell sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue asking him to expedite spending of the $9.5 billion appropriated by the stimulus bill to assist farmers.
“My office has not heard back from the USDA,” Mucarsel-Powell said. “Our farmers are losing crops so there’s no time to spare. I am in constant contact with the Department.”
Commissioner Fried said, “Florida producers have seen a major decrease in demand.
This is the second biggest industry in Florida with 64,000 jobs. I also urged the USDA to fight the illegal dumping of foreign crops in the United States and to purchase perishable crops for the commodities programs.”
The Congresswoman briefly mentioned problems with the interpretation of the stimulus legislation with the SBA declaring that farmers were not included in
disaster relief loans.
Mucarsel-Powell repeated that was not the intent of Congress. Her legislative director said the economic injury disaster loan (EIDL) problem would be fixed in the next COVID-19 stimulus package as well as declaring the coronavirus crisis a natural disaster for the purpose of federal loan guarantees.
Mucarsel-Powell asked her callers for discussion points to help promote agricultural relief. She said, “I hear that Bank of America is only loaning to preferred customers. I’ve communicated my concerns to the Administration. We are asking banks not to over-regulate. My office can help with the application process.”
The Congresswoman added, “The banks are being told they need to make these loans as they are backed by the Treasury. They should not be making additional rules.”
Bill Losner a retired banker said, “With loans it’s important to have the proper form to use. Banks are regulated by the FDIC or the Comptroller of the
Currency and must abide by those regulations. With this huge number of loans, it’s important the SBA take loans out of the system or the banks will have to carry more than they are allowed.”
Mucarsel-Powell said Congress was aware of what was happening and they’re working to address the problem. Her policy staff person said the next stimulus bill would add more money to the SBA loan fund.
Local businessman Peter Schnebly said there had to be protection for H2A workers, those with visas to help harvest the crops. “There are not enough
locals to do the work so we need these workers or we’re out of business,” he said.
Arturo Lopez local director of COFFO the emergency farmworker assistance agency said, “There are 30,000 H2A workers in Florida, many undocumented for years. I’m concerned for the health of the sixty to seventy thousand farmworkers in Florida. There should be more thought given to their safety.” Lopez favored the program to purchase crops directly for sale in local stores.
The County Extension Director Theresa Olczyk said her organization had two short one-page summaries on safety programs for essential workers in the age of COVID-19.
Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell said, “I’ve been having these conversations with the Secretary of Agriculture’s staff. These are not just Florida issues either because this is a national issue.”
Commissioner Fried said she also raised H2A worker issues with both the Labor and Commerce Departments to expedite visas and assist workers already here.
South Dade farmer and businessman Sam Accursio spoke to the issues of foreign produce flooding our markets. “We work in partnership with supermarket chains but they’re selling Mexican blueberries now. The issue is to make food affordable for the American people.”
The Congresswoman said the Florida delegation was united in a bipartisan effort to protect the agriculture industry from dumping crops from Mexico in particular. “The problem is one of enforcement,” she said.
“Fortunately we’re at the end of our growing season May 1st,” Accursio added. “But we’ve dumped (plowed under) 70% of our recent local crop. We need to limit or stop imports while we’re in crisis.”
Call discussion recommended pushing grocery stores not to buy from Mexico now in order to stimulate our economy. It was suggested that consumers be educated to avoid foreign crops and look for domestic produce instead.
Schnebly said he’d finished his applications for short-term loans to protect his business but asked, “How long do we have to wait for the money? A month - or two? We got disaster relief in seven days after the hurricane.”
The Congresswoman said a month-long wait was unacceptable. “Another provision in the new stimulus bill is approving additional funds for SBA to hire more staff,” she said.
Mucarsel-Powell again said her staff could assist with loan applications through the SBA and also recommended working with the external affairs director of the USDA.
Commissioner Nikki Fried said she was continuing her conference calls on Mondays and Thursdays for prompt news on agricultural assistance during COVID-19.
Mucarsel-Powell said she’d received calls from large non-profit agencies seeking to purchase local produce for distribution and would direct them to local growers.
The Congresswoman said she would host additional conference calls to share new information and coordinate support on loans and other agricultural issues.
