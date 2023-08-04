A 30-year-old Hallandale, Florida man was arrested Tuesday after he fled from the Sheriff’s Office while in possession of a stolen handgun and drugs.
Michael Joseph Torres was charged with fleeing and eluding, grand theft of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest without violence, and driving with a suspended license.
The Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a southbound Nissan Rogue driven by Torres on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 88.9 at approximately 8:30 p.m. for having no headlights, taillights, or tag lamps illuminated.
Torres turned into the Key Heights neighborhood and stopped, but then drove off at a high rate of speed as the Sheriff’s Office approached. The Nissan reached speeds of 50 mph on residential streets and then 90 mph after turning back onto U.S. 1, before striking a curb, damaging a tire, and coming to a permanent stop near Woods Avenue and the Old Highway.
Torres exited the Nissan and fled on foot to Coral Shores High School property where he was taken into custody.
The following was found in the vehicle:
• A Glock 9mm handgun reported stolen out of Miami, Florida
• 3.32 ounces of marijuana in 27 packages, including edibles and vape pens
• 3.04 ounces of suspected psilocybin mushrooms
• A digital scale
