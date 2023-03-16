A 24-year-old Homestead, Florida motorist was arrested Friday after shooting another vehicle in Key Largo during a road rage incident on U.S. 1. There were no serious injuries reported.
Baldemar Martinez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, discharging a firearm into an occupied conveyance, and criminal mischief.
The 30-year-old victim was driving southbound near Mile Marker 104 in the Key Largo school zone at approximately 8 a.m. when an issue arose with the suspect driver, later identified as Martinez. Martinez got out and punched the victim’s vehicle several times and later hit the mirror with his hand when both vehicles were moving again. The victim stated that Martinez then fired several shots at his vehicle causing two flat tires.
Martinez was found shortly thereafter at his place of employment.
He confessed and the .40-caliber handgun was recovered.
