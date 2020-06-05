A 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old female both from Miami were arrested Monday after fleeing from Deputies on sport motorcycles.
Shamuel Valle and Jessica Sevilla were both charged with fleeing and eluding.
Lt. Chuck Kellenberger spotted both southbound sport motorcycles at approximately 1:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 86. The motorcycles were speeding, passing other vehicles illegally and tailgating other vehicles. Lt. Kellenberger turned on his lights and siren and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The motorcycles sped away at a high rate of speed. Lt. Kellenberger informed other Deputies over the radio of the motorcycles, who soon joined the pursuit.
Multiple Deputies reported seeing the motorcyclists speeding and passing illegally as well as failing to yield for law enforcement.
Deputy Addison LaPradd stopped Sevilla at Mile Marker 84.5.
Valle continued southbound. Another motorists informed Deputies that Valle turned into Smuggler’s Cove Resort and Marina, which is currently closed. Lt. Kellenberger found a man, later identified as Valle, matching the description of the suspect walking around the property. Lt. Kellenberger found the motorcycle parked nearby, but hidden from view behind a wall.
Both suspects admitted to passing vehicles illegally.
Both suspects were taken to jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.