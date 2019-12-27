The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County (DOH-Miami-Dade) is under a mosquito-borne illness alert.
Two cases of dengue fever of local transmission have been confirmed in Miami-Dade residents. These cases are geographically linked to a travel-
related case. Miami-Dade County has fourteen local cases in 2019.
Dengue is a virus spread through mosquito bites through the Aedes mosquitoes which also spread chikungunya and Zika virus. Most people infected with dengue have mild or no symptoms. Those that develop
symptoms recover after about one week.
The common symptoms of dengue are fever and one or more of the following symptoms: headache; eye pain (typically behind the eyes); muscle, joint, or bone pain; rash; nausea and vomiting; or unusual bleeding (nose or gum bleed, small red spots under the skin, or unusual bruising). Severe dengue can occur resulting in shock, internal bleeding, and death. If you or a
family member develop the mentioned symptoms, visit your health care provider or local clinic.
DOH-Miami-Dade
continues to advise the public to remain diligent in their personal mosquito protection efforts by
remembering to “Drain and Cover.”
DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.
COVER skin with clothing or repellent.
COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.
The Department continues to conduct statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus infections, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya, and dengue. Residents of Florida are encouraged to report dead birds via the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s site - http://legacy.myfwc.com/
bird/default.asp. For more information, visit DOH’s website at http://www.floridahealth.
gov/%5C/diseases-and-conditions/mosquito-borne-diseases/index.html or contact DOH-Miami-Dade County.
