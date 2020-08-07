The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County (DOH-Monroe) has received confirmation of four additional cases of Dengue fever, bringing the total to 26 confirmed cases of Dengue this year all in the Key Largo area.
Indications show that the infections were locally acquired.
DOH-Monroe and Florida Keys Mosquito Control District are working closely to continue surveillance ahas intensified its mosquito control activities in the Key Largo Area.
Dengue can present as a severe flu-like illness with severe muscle aches and pain, fever and sometimes a rash. Usually, there are no respiratory symptoms. Symptoms appear within 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.
The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County (DOH- Miami-Dade) has two additional human cases of West Nile virus infection of local transmission this week bring a total of 26in infections in 2020.
Most people infected with West Nile virus do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, pain, and fatigue. People over the age of 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at an increased risk for severe disease.
