More residential development is coming to Florida City.
The City Commission passed an ordinance on first reading to allow for new townhomes on about four acres of land located southeast of the intersection of Redland Road and SW Seventh Street during the March 28 meeting.
The developer is D.R. Horton.
The development will be named Pine Mesa and will include 48 townhomes.
“This will be good for Florida City. There will be nice new townhomes available for purchase,” said City Planner Henry Iler.
The Commission approved on first reading the rezoning of land on West Palm Drive on the east side of Northwest 9th Court to allow for the building of commercial buildings. The land use is being changed from residential to neighborhood commercial district.
The Commission approved a resolution for a change order with R & G Underground Engineering for an amount of $233,042 for more construction work at Pump Station Two. The City is replacing pumps at the station.
The City is in the process of rebuilding and upgrading the water system, rebuilding capacity for wastewater. This is part of a group of more than a dozen wastewater projects, according to Jon Ward, CRA director.
The Commission approved a resolution for a change order with Baljet Environmental in the amount of $63,936 for technical engineering services during construction and improvements for various wastewater projects. Because of various issues more time was required to complete the projects than expected.
Visitors and residents may have noticed major road construction work taking place in the northwest section of Florida City. This is part of a large $8.5 million project taking place to improve roadways in the northwest section of the city. Many of the streets are under construction at the current time, according to Ward.
