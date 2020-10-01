The Miami-Dade County Elections Department will mail more than 530,000 vote-by-mail ballots Thursday, October 1, to voters with a request on file for the November 3, 2020 General Election. More than 8,000 overseas voters have already received their vote-by-mail ballots.
Mail ballots can be requested several ways:
- Online via the Elections Department website
- By calling 311
- In writing (if the ballot is to be sent to an address other than the address on file)
Written requests must include all of the following:
- Printed name of the voter
- Date of birth
- Current residence address
- Address where the ballot is to be mailed
- Date of the election or elections for which a mail ballot is requested
- Signature of voter
Sent to the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, P.O. Box 521550, Miami, FL 33152
Voters are required to:
Submit the request by the deadline, October 24, by 5 p.m. Ensure the ballot is received by the Elections Department by Election Day, November 3, by 7 p.m.
Sign inside the red box on the back of the return envelope
Ensure the signature on the mail ballot envelope matches the signature on file
Since it is common for signatures to change throughout the years, voters are encouraged to update their signature by submitting a voter registration
application. Download the application at www.iamelectionready.org, under Voter Registration, or by calling 311. Be sure to check the “signature update” box. Additionally, no postage is necessary when mailing a vote-by-mail ballot back to the Elections Department.
For more information, please visit www.iamelectionready.org or call 311.
