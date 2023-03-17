More housing units will be coming to Florida City. During the March 14 meeting, the Commission agreed to a resolution approving the tentative plat of Century Park Square North, a subdivision with nine blocks, 106 lots for townhouses and three tracts located on the northeast corner of West Palm Drive and Tower Road.
The Commission approved a resolution approving the tentative plat of Alphaville V, a replat of lots 15 and 16 of Green Park creating a subdivision with one tract, two blocks and ten lots, located 115 feet west of the intersection of Northwest 9th Avenue and Northwest Tenth Street.
The Commission passed an ordinance to approve a comprehensive development master plan to allow for a medium density residential use category and a zoning district boundary change from the C-1 neighborhood commercial district to the RM-15 residential multi-family district for the 0.8 acre property located at 330 SW 1st Street.
Florida City is moving forward with the culvert and road expansion project on Palm Drive. This culvert will help drain the area of excess water when a hurricane or significant rain event occurs. There will be three to five additional traffic lanes and this will improve the traffic situation. The increased lane project will be extended out to Homestead Senior High School. Mayor Otis Wallace believes this will be very beneficial to the people of Florida City.
