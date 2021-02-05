Covenant Missionary Baptist Church has been a strong part of the community for decades and among their good deeds, they added a “Community Fridge” on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
More precisely, the pastor and other senior members of the church accepted the offer of Eldred and Tamu Fourier to install and manage the refrigerator.
Although the story, “Community Fridges: New Project for Help”, was in the December 18, 2020 edition of the News Leader, the Fouriers originally learned of the Liberty City project and started to research how to become involved. It is a national movement and they also visited several sites around Miami. He’s
originally from South Africa, she from Trinidad-Tobago. They left New York in 2004, and relocated from Kendall to Homestead about five years ago.
“We know Florida City is an area of food insecurity and that Covenant Church is well connected to the community,” Fourier explained. “We want to spread the word and are glad to be the vessels to bring this to the community. If you can donate, please do. This is for helping with food insecurity and avoiding waste.”
Unlike some community fridges, this one is external to the building, yet is under a cover. The process is simple. Individuals take what food they need and leave food if they wish to contribute. The Fouriers have posted signs to provide information for recipients and donors. They check the fridge daily and have posted health and sanitation measures they take. (The refrigerator is located at 1005 NW 6th Ave, Florida City)
“We want to say ‘Thank You’ to the volunteers and food donors, and to those who have contributed via GoFundMe,” Fourier added.
A visual aspect to the program is each fridge is painted by an area artist. This one is the work of Sidney Maubert who can be seen at http://www.sydneyrmaubert.com
To learn more about how to help, contact floridacitycommunityfridge@gmail.com or Instagram: Floridacitycommunityfridge or https://www.gofundme.com/f/florida-city-community-fridge
To learn more about the Community Fridge program in general, go to https://www.buddysystemmia.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.