Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.