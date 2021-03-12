The Monroe County School Board issued a press release Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
“Update: Return to full-time school option will begin March 29th; Parents are asked to fill out school attendance survey: Survey link: https://keysschools.co1.qualtrics.com/ jfe/form/SV_29b00jy PkzUXqMS
Beginning March 29th, directly following Spring Break, the Monroe County School District will begin offering the option of full-time in person classes for all public school students. This option is being offered in response to a mandate from the State of Florida Commissioner of Education.
‘My priority has always been to return all our students to full-time in-person classes. To that end, we have continually consulted local health officials about when it would be safe to do so. We have not done this before because issues of community spread and juvenile transmission rates have dictated otherwise,’ said Superintendent Theresa Axford. ‘Those factors are still issues in Monroe County and remain issues for our district,’ she said.
‘While we will do our best to make this a safe transition, please be aware we may have difficulty ensuring students maintain a safe distance from one another while they are attending classes in-person,’ said Superintendent Theresa Axford. ‘Students, staff and visitors will still be required to wear masks and we will continue to emphasize the importance of hand-washing and sanitizing at all times.’
For planning purposes, the school district is asking all parents of public school students in grades 6 - 12 to complete a survey letting them know what they plan to do when it comes to their child's attendance at school. Options on the survey will include remaining on an A/B schedule for the rest of the school year or sending their child back to full-time school for the rest of the school year. If a child is currently attending full-time virtual school, they will have the option to continue for the remainder of the year or to return to full-time in-person classes.
Parents are asked to visit the District website, keysschools.com, to take this survey, which will be available in English, Spanish and Creole. If a parent needs a paper copy of the survey, they will be available at all county public schools with grades 6 - 12.
The district is currently working on a new busing schedule and will announce that on the district website, in local media and on social media sites "as soon as it is finalized.”
The Florida Department of Education Order No. 2020-EO-07 was issued in late November 2020 with the following as part of the order:
“Goals: 1. Building on the successful reopening of all public schools to in-person instruction;
2. Promoting parental choice while ensuring that every student is making adequate academic progress;
3. Providing financial continuity to enable each school district to maintain the full panoply of services for the benefit of Florida students and families, including students from vulnerable populations such as low-income families, migrant families, the homeless, English Language Learners (ELLs), students in foster care and students with disabilities; and
4. Empowering every district to maintain high-quality school choices for Florida students and families with a focus on eliminating achievement gaps, which have been exacerbated by the crisis.”
As previously reported, Monroe County schools made the decision for grades 6-12 to have a mix of part-time in-school and part-time virtual to ensure social distancing in classrooms and other safety measures could be achieved. On March 5, 2021, School Superintendent Theresa Axford received a letter from Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran directing the schools to provide the option for five days a week in-school instruction for all students.
More than 200 comments had been posted to the Monroe County Schools Facebook site by Monday, March 8, 2021. Of the 50 viewable, there was a mix of 32 supporting the option, 8 against, and 10 with cautions and questions.
Sample comments were:
“Fantastic news. I thank the state education commissioner for his insight. When 65% of Monroe county school district’s children live at or below the poverty line and their parents are considered essential workers the harm done to them by continuing to try this nonsensical virtual education, could not nor should it continue. This is long beyond overdue.”
“Who will take the responsibility when the children get covid and bring it home to their families? This is a bad decision. Let's finish off the school year as is.”
“It would be nice if they could wait until all the teachers are vaccinated! Will teachers have the option of working from home until fully vaccinated?”
Information can be found at:
https://www.keysschools.com (MDCS COVID-19 Response),
Facebook: @Mymcsd; Twitter: @keysschools and Instagram: #MYMCSD
