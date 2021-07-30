The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners welcomed John Allen from the City of Tampa as the new Monroe County Parks and Beaches director at the July 22 special meeting.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in Health, Leisure, and Sports from the University of West Florida.
“His background in staff training, internship and volunteer programs, creating partnerships, and grant writing appear to be the perfect match of what we are looking for in this new position,” said Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi.
The Parks and Beaches director is a new position. Allen will have the key responsibilities to develop plans and programs for existing and future parks, coordinate recreational needs of the community, handle public inquiries
regarding county parks and beaches, monitor agreements with sports leagues, and oversee park maintenance and staff, among many other things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.