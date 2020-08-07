The most recent Monroe County School District Press Release provides the date of Wednesday, August 19, 2020 as the start of the 2020-2021 school year for virtual classes. Thursday August 6, 2020 was a busy day for teachers who reported for planning and preparation.
“Individual schools will be contacting parents and students via ConnectEd automated messaging system with information and will post more information on their school websites and social media pages. Teachers will also be reaching out to the families of their students. Older students in middle school and high school will be receiving Google Meet invitations for orientations and other pre-school events and return-to-school needs and requirements.” The individual schools will also work with students who require technology assistance or have other questions.
"Our eventual goal is to return teachers and students to the physical classroom as soon as we can do so safely," said Superintendent Theresa Axford. "We are watching other districts who have made the decision to return to in-person learning to see how they do. One district in another state had to close a school the first day due to a significant exposure."
Axford, who assumed her position Saturday, August 1, 2020, is the first female Superintendent of Schools in the history of Monroe County. Her thirty-three years of experience in the district began in the classroom and she has served as an Assistant Principal, then Principal. In fact, she was named
Middle School Principal of the Year in 2000 and 2003, Principal of the Year in 2005 and 2009, and as University of Florida "Distinguished Educator" in 2006.
Working closely with the United Teachers of Monroe was integral to developing the plan for re-opening. Axford’s six years as a member of the School District's bargaining team negotiating with the union gave her both insight and credibility as they worked through issues and concerns.
"I am taking over the position of Superintendent of Schools during a tough time, but we are moving forward, we have great teachers, support employees and, of course, a tremendous group of experienced administrators on my leadership team," she said. "Our focus remains on the students and families we serve and doing our best job for them under all possible circumstances."
Axford, whose previous position was Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, took the lead of the Back to School task force, which began work in June 2020, at the end of the last school year. The district will periodically reevaluate all of the factors involved with any decision to revert to the physical classroom. The first reevaluation period will begin September 7, 2020.
Guidelines and other information being used as sources are available at their website of (https://www.keysschools.com); MCSD COVID-19 Response. They have also established a blog mymcsd-fl.blogspot.com and have additional social media platforms of Facebook @mymcsd; on Twitter @keysschools; on Instagram at mymcsd.
