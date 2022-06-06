The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, in partnership with the Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition, is providing free sleep sacks for infants as part of the Healthy Babies initiative.
Through this collaboration, breastfeeding and safe sleep resources are included in Welcome Baby Bags in an effort to reach every baby born in the Keys.
For more information, visit keyshealthystart.org or call 305-293-8424.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.