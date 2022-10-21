Monroe Mayor David Rice and the Board of County Commissioners proclaimed Oct. 21 as Be Like Mike Day in conjunction with United Way of Collier and the Keys’ project honoring the late “Mangrove” Mike Forster.
Forster was a dedicated citizen of the Keys, stepping up and helping the community from one end to the other during disasters. He was a former Islamorada council member and was a sitting county commissioner when he passed away.
Forster believed strongly in paying it forward, and United Way’s project focuses on performing random acts of kindness. Kicking off last Monday, the nonprofit encourages the community to give back to Keys kids, be kind to the ocean, help our furry friends, and thank veterans and law enforcement.
To end the week, “Be Like Mike Day” is this Friday, Oct. 21, and it was his birthday.
The United Way and Monroe County encourage the community to “feed the Keys” by donating non-perishable food items to local food banks including Burton Memorial in Tavernier.
