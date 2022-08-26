Monroe County is underway with its water quality improvement and restoration project on two canals in Key Largo.
Both canals #25 and #28 do not meet minimum state standards regarding levels of available dissolved oxygen to support marine life.
The restoration work includes backfilling the canals and is funded by a Florida Department of Environmental Protection Keys Stewardship grant. Backfilling raises the canal bottom to an optimum depth of about 7 feet to allow maximum flushing and tidal flow in and out of the canal.
Currently, canal #25 has a maximum depth of 40 feet and canal #28 a maximum depth of 35 feet, both too deep to allow oxygen to reach the canal bottom. This restoration technique will increase the amount of dissolved oxygen throughout the canal.
“These improvements are anticipated to restore the impaired waters of the canal and bring the dissolved oxygen levels up to meet water quality standards, which will greatly enhance the levels of marine life in the canals,” said Monroe County Chief Resilience Officer Rhonda Haag.
Canal #25, the smaller of the two canals between Osprey and Eagle roads, will receive 19,440 cubic yards of backfill, which equals about 972 truckloads.
Canal #28, between Sexton Cove and Pigeon drives, will receive approximately 36,530 cubic yards of backfill, totaling 1,827 truckloads.
So far, no threatened or endangered species have been observed within the work sites, but an 8-foot American Crocodile was seen near canal #28 outside the canal. Close observation is being kept to ensure its safety.
Additional restoration projects for other poor and fair water quality canals in the Florida Keys will move forward as additional limited grant funding allows.
County staff has been meeting with residents of the top-ranked canal projects to obtain feedback on potential restorations in their neighborhoods.
Canal restoration improves the health of the canal and the overall health of nearshore waters.
To learn more about canal restoration, visit www.monroecounty-fl.gov/canals.
