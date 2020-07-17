Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Riggs was fired Monday following
investigations into excessive use of force and improper conduct.
The Sheriff’s Office received complaints in December and initiated two separate Internal Affairs investigations.
Riggs worked in the Lower Keys.
There were two separate incidents: One in which Riggs became out of
control and used threats and profanity while interacting with a group of teenagers on Big Pine Key. The other incident involved excessive use of force in which Riggs inappropriately and unnecessarily used a Taser and pepper spray on an individual in Key West.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay decided to terminate Riggs.
The investigation was conducted in accordance with the Police Officer’s Bill of Rights, in which Riggs was allowed to dispute the decision via the normal administrative process.
“There is no place in law enforcement for short tempers and disproportionate responses. I require my Deputies to treat those they serve professionally and with respect,” Sheriff Ramsay said. “Mr. Riggs fell short of that and I have lost confidence in his ability to safely enforce the law. I won’t allow the actions of one individual to tarnish the rest of my Deputies who are the best law
enforcement officers anywhere.”
Riggs was hired on Oct. 6, 2008 and he was terminated on July 13, 2020. His salary upon termination was $67,876.
