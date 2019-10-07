Monroe County Fire Rescue will be doing outreach programs for Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7-11, in Monroe County schools and daycares.
This year’s fire prevention theme is “Not Every Hero Wears A Cape, Plan Your Escape.” Each Monroe County Fire Rescue station will visit eight schools and will help students and children practice how to escape a fire, as well as have a meet and greet with Sparky the Fire Dog, and a fire truck tour.
“Monroe County Fire Rescue firefighters are dedicated to reduce the occurrence of home fires and home fire injuries through prevention and protection education,” said Monroe County Fire Rescue Chief Jim Callahan.
Home fire escape planning and drills are an essential part of fire safety. A home fire escape plan needs to be developed and practiced before a fire.
Home fire escape planning and practice should include:
• In each room, point to the two ways out
• Make sure someone will help children, older adults, and people with disabilities wake up and get out
• Teach children how to escape on their own in case you cannot help them
• Establish a meeting place outside and away from the home where everyone can meet after exiting
• Have properly installed and maintained smoke alarms and test them
regularly
• Practice “Get low and go. Get out fast.”
• Practice different ways out and closing doors behind you as you leave
• Never go back for
people, pets, or things
• Know to call 9-1-1 from a cell phone or a neighbor’s phone in the event of a fire.
• Install smoke alarms in all sleeping rooms, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home.
• Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button.
• Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.