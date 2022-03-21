Code Compliance Director Cynthia McPherson updated the Board of County Commissioners on vacation rental violations in unincorporated Monroe County at Wednesday's regularly scheduled meeting.
Unincorporated Monroe County has a 28-day minimum rental for units; rentals for less than 28 days must meet certain zoning requirements and must obtain a permit or exemption for the rentals. All rental properties, regardless of how long the property is rented, must obtain a local business tax receipt from the tax collector.
Based on zoning requirements, 1,287 units have received exemptions (usually located within a gated community or multi-unit complex), and 109 annual permits for single-family residential units are approved as legal vacation rentals in unincorporated Monroe County. Today, there are six properties on the vacation rental violation enforcement list in unincorporated Monroe County.
McPherson explained the fining structure, which now includes a weekly rental rate times four. For example, if an illegal vacation rental rents for $2,500 a week, the recommended fine to the Special Magistrate would be $10,000.
"The fine helped motivate many units to come into compliance, but some repeat violators see it as a cost of doing business," said McPherson. "Repeat violators may be fined a maximum of $15,000 and then with two Findings of Fact by the Special Magistrate are then referred to the State Attorney's office for criminal prosecution."
In addition to the fines, the County also shares vacation rental violations with the tax collector's office and property appraiser's homestead exemption fraud investigator.
"Code Compliance is proactive in finding vacation rental violations and is continuing its efforts to follow up on complaints," said McPherson. "We all know how illegal vacation rentals affect neighborhoods."
To report a vacation rental violation in unincorporated Monroe County, visit www.monroecounty-fl.gov/codecompliance or call 855-422-4540.
To view requirements for rental properties, visit www.monroecounty-fl.gov/rentalproperties and www.monroecountytaxcollector.com.
