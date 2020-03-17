MONROE COUNTY – Following the directive of the State of Florida Governor’s Office Executive Order. Monroe County restaurants will be required to operate at 50 percent capacity with the creation of seating 6 feet apart for tables. All bars and nightclubs within the County that receive 50 percent or more of their revenue need to be closed by 5 p.m. today for the next 30 days. The executive order can be viewed under Bars and Restaurants at www.monroecountyem.com/covid-19.
County beaches will remain open, but users must follow the directive of the State that says all congregating must be done in small groups of less than 10 people. Law enforcement is doing regular patrolling of all areas.
Parks, County-owned spaces, and the libraries will remain open and are also to follow the less than 10 rule as mandated by the State. County-owned playgrounds are being sanitized twice daily until further notice.
Today, the County also decided to scale down non-essential operations to reduce people in offices to groups less than 10 and maintaining 6 feet social distancing. The County is encouraging those in the community who can work from home to do so, especially if they are considered a part of the vulnerable population.
As of this afternoon, there are no confirmed cases in Monroe County.
The County is also looking into ways to increase financial and food support systems for those who may fall into tough times during the virus’ closures with local nonprofits and Monroe County Social Services. Social Services has ordered additional meals to support homebound services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.