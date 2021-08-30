Gov. DeSantis has announced the opening of a new monoclonal antibody site at Tropical Park in Miami, Florida.
Tropical Park
7900 SW 40 Street, Miami, Florida 33155
Open daily, 9 AM – 5 PM
How do monoclonal antibodies work?
Monoclonal antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond more effectively to the COVID-19 virus.
In clinical trials, this treatment resulted in a 70% reduction in risk for hospitalization and death, and resulted in an 82% reduction in risk for contracting COVID-19 for people who were exposed to the virus by other members of their household.
When is the best time to get this treatment?
The treatment is most effective when given early and the sooner it is given the better. There is not a time limit to receive the medication, however it must be delivered prior to the occurrence of severe illness. This treatment is available to all eligible people, regardless of vaccination status.
High-risk patients should get treatment as quickly as possible after testing positive for COVID-19. Examples include, but are not limited to:
• 65 years or older
• Individuals overweight
• Chronic kidney disease
• Diabetes
• Pregnancy
• Immunosuppressive disease or treatments
• Cardiovascular disease
• Chronic lung diseases
• Sickle cell disease
• Neurodevelopmental disorders such as cerebral palsy
• Having medical-related technological dependence such as tracheostomy or gastrostomy
How much will it cost?
There is no cost for the treatment. No one will be denied services due to inability to pay for administrative cost at State of Florida sites. However, insurance can be billed if available.
How can I make an appointment?
Make an appointment at: www.patientportalfl.com.
No prescription or referral required for State of Florida sites.
There is currently a standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General that allows patients to receive this treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.