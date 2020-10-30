As academic learning continues, with a mix of on-campus/in-school attendance and virtual learning, COVID-19 case numbers have been increasing as well among students, faculty, and staff at local schools and colleges.
Since October 5, when Miami-Dade and Monroe County students returned back to school under CDC/social distancing guidelines, local schools have been monitoring their cases and updating their online databases with the information accordingly.
Miami-Dade County schools have reported a total of 177 students and 74 employees with positive COVID-19 test results.
Monroe County schools have 15 students and 3 employees noted with positive COVID-19 test results.
On some college campuses, the numbers are much higher.
For instance, the University of Florida has confirmed 733 cases of Coronavirus among students and staff, from October 1 to October 26.
While at Florida State University, their year-to-date COVID-19 infection total is 12 students, 2 employees.
With a current total campus of 1835 students, FSU’s lower student numbers more than likely play a role in the decreased rate of cases.
Thus, at larger schools like the University of Central Florida -- currently with over 69,000 students attending -- their year-to-date information shows that 1,578 students and 149 employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The University of Miami’s Corona-virus case numbers are lower however: year-to-date reporting is at 595 students, 75 employees.
Nonetheless, the common factor among all these campuses is that COVID-19 is very much a part of the student experience; now more than ever.
Hopefully, their final grades for curtailing Coronavirus there, will be as good as their students' final class grades.
For current updates/information on Miami-Dade County schools COVID-19 cases, go to reopening.dadeschools.net and click on the COVID-19 Dashboard at the top.
For current updates/information on Monroe County schools COVID-19 cases, go to www.keysschools.com and click on the COVID-19 Dashboard.
For current updates/information on COVID-19 cases at the following
universities, go to their corresponding web address listed below.
Florida State University: www.fsus.school/covid
University of Central Florida: www.ucf.edu/coronavirus/
University of Florida: https://coronavirus.ufhealth.org/screen-test-protect-2/about-initiative/testing-dashboard/
University of Miami: https://coronavirus.miami.edu/dashboard/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.