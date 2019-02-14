Money Flows to Citzenship Voting Proposal

A political committee backing a proposed ballot measure that would change language in the Florida Constitution about the citizenship of voters raised $400,000 in January, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee Florida Citizen Voters received the money from Citizen Voters, Inc., a non-profit based in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The committee, which registered with the state Division of Elections in November, began raising money in January and spent $263,000 on petition

gathering. The chairman of the committee, John Loudon, is also listed in state records as a director of Citizen Voters, Inc.

The proposal, which could go on the November 2020 ballot, would change part of the state Constitution that now says, “Every citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.”

The proposal would change that wording to: “Only a citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.”

A ballot summary says: “This amendment provides that only United States Citizens who are at least eighteen years of age, a permanent resident of Florida, and registered to vote, as provided by law, shall be qualified to vote in a Florida election.”

As of Tuesday, the committee had not submitted any petition signatures to the state Division of Elections. It would need to submit 76,632 signatures to

trigger a review of the ballot wording by the Florida Supreme Court. If the wording is approved by the court, the committee would have to submit a total of 766,200 valid signatures to get the measure on the 2020 ballot.