On October 1st, the Women’s Club of Homestead came alive for what was to be a most relaxing luncheon held by the Dade County Farm Bureau.
It started with the Pledge to our Glorious Flag followed by a
moving invocation by Mark Wilson. After a wonderful lunch prepared by the ladies, outgoing Farm Bureau President Erik Tietig took the reins presenting the Farm Family of the Year award to the Moehling Family. This prestigious award is given to a Farm Bureau member-family for their commitment to agriculture in our area, as well as devotion to the
community.
It all started for the Moehling’s in 1954 when Robert “Bob” Moehling and Mary Moehling moved to South Florida from Chicago, following the migration of winter farmers. In Florida City, they began the Moehling legacy establishing the Slick Chick Egg Ranch.
Still needing to provide more for his family, Mr. Moehling planted a field of cucumbers. With a
surplus of market cucumbers in 1959, the local brokers could not buy the Moehling production so Bob and Mary sat 6-year- old Robert on the corner of SW 344 Street and SW 192 Avenue to sell to locals and tourist heading to Everglades National Park.
That first day, not one person stopped to see what this young boy was doing on the side of the
oad. The next morning, deducing that no one had seen their little Robert, the original sign “Robert Is Here” was painted on an old hurricane shutter and hung, with hopeful pride, at the same location. Almost immediately, inventory was sold out and little Robert walked home to the surprise of his parents. Robert worked that one little table farm stand for the next four weekends gathering produce from other local farmers. Then, with the help of his sister, Rose, the entire two weeks of Christmas Break were devoted to the stand. When they returned to school in January 1960 the family would set up the fruit stand in the morning leaving a coffee can for payment on the “honor system.” Three years into the operation the Moehling family hired their first employee to watch the fruit stand while the children were at school.
When Robert was 14 years old, he purchased 10-acres that he converted into an avocado grove. As the operation continued to grow so did Robert. He married Tracey Conlin, raising four children and is now enjoying seven grandchildren.
Evolving from a one table stand to a world-renowned travel destination, this family operation now employs members of the Moehling family plus 50 additional employees. Robert Is Here operates year-round, seven days a week, and specializes in rare and exotic tropical fruit sales, education and farming, all the while providing a family friendly atmosphere for the public.
Over the past decade, Robert’s children and their spouses have brought their college educations to the forefront of the operation and have transitioned Robert Is Here from a “mom and pop” fruit stand and farm to a more progressive 21st century business ensuring future success as a local staple in the community for generations to come.
Peter Schnebley, a Farm Bureau Member and friend of the Moehling family, gave a funny account of stories on Robert then turned the microphone over to his friend. From there, Robert stole the program showing a humorous side that lay hidden to most over the years. In fact, he opened the format for those who followed including outgoing President Erik Teitig and incoming President Tom Rieder who kept the laughter flowing. Of course, accolades and awards were given to the Moehling family giving Robert an opportunity to regain the microphone for another bout of tales.
To top off the affair, the new Officers and Board of Directors were sworn in by State Representative Holly Raschein with Tom Rieder as President, Sal Finocchiaro as Vice President, Barney Rutzke Jr., at Secretary and Bette Brown as Treasurer.
Thank you to the Moehling Family and Dade County Farm Bureau for a fun filled afternoon showcasing the attributes of South Dade while honoring one its best!
