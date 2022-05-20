A large crowd came out to The City of Homestead’s ninth annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 14, at Harris Field Park.
While showing their support for the military they enjoyed spending quality time with the service men and women from the Special Operations Command South, the 482nd Fighter Wing, the Monroe Marauders, the Florida National Guard’s 50th Area Support Group and the 125th Fighter Squadron vehicle and equipment displays, along with food, vendors, a kids zone with rides and art project, live music, and a demonstration by Homestead Police Department’s K-9 unit.
Homestead’s Mayor, Vice Mayor and members of the Council were on hand to thank the Military, Veterans, and their families.
The Homestead Military Affairs Council provided $10 vouchers for Military Members and Veterans to use for food and drink at the food trucks and vendors. Texas Roadhouse provided lunch for Military and civilian volunteers who coordinated and manned the displays.
