Thousands of dollars in stolen Home Depot tools and supplies were found in a car stopped for speeding Saturday evening in Key Largo. Osmany Zambrana-Dominguez, 46, was charged with driving with a suspended license and grand theft. He also had multiple out-of-county warrants for his arrest.
There was a litany of items in the backseat all labeled with a number that came back to the Home Depot store in Marathon. One item, a tankless water heater, still had the anti-theft cable attached to it. A smorgasbord of drills, water heaters, air filters, straps, buckets and other items totaling more than $3,151 were found in the backseat.
The Home Depot store manager confirmed the items were missing from their inventory.
Zambrana-Dominguez was taken to jail.
