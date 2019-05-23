A 59-year-old Miami man died Saturday after being found unconscious in the water while snorkeling with family in 6- to 8-feet of water at the Grecian Dry Rocks off John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo.
Clifford Vincent Moody was found unresponsive at approximately 10:20 a.m. and brought back to the charter snorkeling boat Encounter where CPR was performed.
Life-saving efforts continued while the vessel was en route to the state park dock to waiting paramedics. Moody was taken to Mariners Hospital.
Moody was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:35 a.m.
No foul play is suspected. Autopsy results are pending.
