A 22-year-old Miami-Dade County man was arrested Monday for burglarizing Upper Keys boats from a personal watercraft.
Frank Alexander Pena was charged with burglary and larceny.
A resident on Rushton Lane in Tavernier reported two fishing rods and reels worth $900 were stolen from his docked boat on Sept. 1.
Security footage showed a man on a personal watercraft approach the boat and take the fishing rods.
The Sheriff’s Office received a tip the personal watercraft was at a Key Largo residence. A man there identified the man on the personal watercraft as Pena. The man stated he got into an argument with Pena for stealing and that Pena returned to Miami-Dade County.
The man agreed to a search of the residence and the fishing rods were located as well as a cooler stolen in another burglary case.
Warrants were obtained for Pena’s arrest and he was booked into jail on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.