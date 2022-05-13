A 31-year-old Miami man was arrested Monday for stealing a $60,000 Kubota track loader from a Key Largo construction site earlier this year.
Arley Perez was charged with grand theft. He is also facing multiple similar charges in Miami-Dade County.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to a construction site on the 104000 block of the Overseas Highway on Feb. 10, 2022. The loader was stolen sometime in the few days prior.
Detective Matthew O’Neill obtained security video showing a truck towing a large flatbed trailer with the loader attached traveling northbound on U.S. 1. The truck’s license plate was registered to Perez.
Detective O’Neill and Miami-Dade Police Detectives began investigating Perez for similar crimes in both counties. That joint investigation led Detectives to a property in Miami-Dade County where Perez was storing stolen items. The loader stolen out of Monroe County was not found, but more than $135,000 in other equipment stolen throughout South Florida was recovered. Most of the equipment had the serial numbers removed.
Detectives also uncovered an illegal cock-fighting operation at the location.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives filed a warrant for Perez’s arrest. He was arrested by Miami-Dade Police late last month. He was charged for the Monroe County theft on May 2.
The investigation into Perez’s criminal activities remains ongoing.
