A 30-year-old Miami man was arrested Tuesday for choking and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend as well as stalking her.
Yordan Valdes faces multiple charges of aggravated assault, battery, and stalking as well as contempt of court for violating an order to not contact the victim.
The 22-year-old victim stated in one incident she awoke to find Valdes pointing a gun at her head.
She provided the Sheriff’s Office with an in-home security video of another incident in which Valdes wrapped a beach towel around the victim’s neck, choked her, and dragged her to the floor. The victim stated she feared for her life in both incidents.
The victim provided multiple texts from Valdes threatening her.
Warrants were obtained for Valdes’ arrest and he was booked into jail on Tuesday.
