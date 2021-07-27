The Kiwanis Club of Miami, one of the oldest Kiwanis clubs in Florida, recently donated $105,000 to 11 charities for sports and recreational programs throughout South Florida, including several in the Homestead-South Dade area.
Over the past 22 years the Kiwanis Club of Miami has distributed—through its Miami Kiwanis Youth Foundation—$1.9 million. This year marks the ninth time that the club has topped $100,000 in annual grants.
“We are keenly aware of the challenges that all of us faced this past year with COVID, but even more acutely in the charitable community,” said Kiwanis Club of Miami Treasurer Chuck Little. “We’re blessed to be able to do our part to jump start their efforts to provide the best recreational activities we can for our youth.”
Founded in 1921, Kendall-based Kiwanis Club of Miami has been
distributing funds for youth sports and recreational activities since 2000. Paul Zee, a South Florida contractor and longtime member of the club, left money in his will to fund the Miami Kiwanis Youth Foundation.
Organizations receiving grants this year were: YMCA of South Florida, Junior Orange Bowl Committee, Boys’ & Girls’ Clubs of Miami-Dade, Optimist Foundation of Greater Goulds, Peace Education Foundation, Kiwanis Club of Little Havana Foundation, Children’s Resource Fund, Richmond Perrine Optimist Club, Community Habilitation WOW Center, Cutler Ridge
Soccer Club and Greater Miami Youth For Christ.
The Kiwanis Club of Miami, which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, is part of Kiwanis International, a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. With more than 7,000 clubs in 80 countries representing more than 550,000 members, Kiwanis clubs host nearly 150,000 service projects each year.
For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Miami, contact
Little at (786) 546-3386 or email him at ChuckBig@bellsouth.net
(0) comments
