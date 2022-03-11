The Strive 305 #BizHackLive Master Class series of digital marketing training for small businesses kicks off Season 4 in March, and it takes this free training initiative between the Office of the Miami-Dade Mayor and BizHack Academy to a new level.
After training nearly 1,000 businesses since September, Season 4 brings in world-renowned marketing thought leaders Bruce Turkel, Daryl Weber and Suzanne Jewell to contribute their expertise in branding, neuroscience, and mindfulness to small businesses across South Florida.
The nine previous live training sessions held over the past 5 months have attracted nearly 1,000 businesses, with nearly two-thirds reporting being impacted by COVID-19.
Author and keynote speaker Bruce Turkel kicks off the new season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, with “All About Them.”
Author Daryl Weber presents on March 30 on “Brand Seduction.”
And Suzanne Jewell of the Mindful Entrepreneur presents on April 13 on “How to Become a Mindful Marketer.”
Their dynamic, one-hour live webinars will draw insights from different disciplines to give business owners actionable insights on how to communicate more effectively, generate more meaningful human-to-human connections, and ultimately attract more customers. Registration for the Master Class series is free and open to the community here.
Attendees have said the information shared in the webinars is timely and actionable. Sigrid Martínez of Fort International said, “Amazing presentation and I truly believe it is super helpful! Thank you all!” Florencia Tinto of Miami Dade College said, “Miami needs this digital transformation to continue thriving as a community.”
Only a single registration is required to attend the 60-minute interactive sessions where live participants will have access to useful handouts and key resources after each webinar.
Reserve a free spot: https://try.bizhack.com/MCSeries4.
Strive 305 is an initiative of the Miami-Dade Mayor’s Office of Equity and Inclusion that provides resources, technical assistance, and collaborative spaces where small business owners can learn and support one another.
These Master Classes are part of a growing ecosystem of support to help small businesses, which are the backbone of the county economy.
BizHack is a certified minority-owned Florida business with a mission to transform 10,000 under-served small businesses in the coming decade. #BizHackLive is its award-winning live webinar series started during the COVID-19 pandemic to give small business owners the digital tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing economy.
– How to Build Your Business Today
Wednesday, March 16, 12:30-1:30 pm ET
Description: Less than 20 years ago, the key to selling yourself was simply to promote how great you were. And unless you could afford a robust advertising campaign, selling yourself was the only way anyone could learn about you. In those good old days (before the Internet) the words “customer service” said everything you needed to know. But today, customers have unlimited choices of where to shop and what to watch. And they have unlimited ways of communicating their pleasure — or displeasure — with your business.
You will discover -
How to see what success looks like; Why you must stop selling what you do
The secret behind content and context; Why it’s All About Them, and
The profitable power of CC2CC
- Brand Seduction: How Neuroscience Can Help Small Businesses Build Memorable Brands
Wednesday, March 30, 12:30-1:30 pm ET
Description: Far more than a logo, a strong brand can excite investors, inspire employees, attract great talent, and help focus your company. In this dynamic “Brand Seduction” webinar, author Daryl Weber digs deeper into the nature of brands, how they exist and behave in the mind, and howmarketers and business leaders can use this understanding to “seduce” customers and grow their businesses. He will explore the unconscious side of brands and show business owners how to decode, build, and use hidden “brand fantasies” to grow your brand and business. This interactive workshop will give you the fundamentals and tools to build out a powerful, resonant brand that can help guide everything your growing company does and breed strong consumer loyalty.
