The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) received approval for $211 million for upcoming capital improvement projects just one month before the department begins its ninth year of system improvements/upgrades as part of its Capital Improvement Program (CIP).
The largest CIP in the County and the state of Florida, this $7.5 billion, multi-year program, which includes pipe replacements, system betterments and infrastructure hardening also ranks among the largest programs in the country.
“We are making critical investments in replacing and upgrading infrastructure to safeguard the Bay, protect our clean water, and build for a more resilient future, and we’re proud of the progress we continue to make on our Water and Sewer capital improvement program,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I’m grateful to the Board of County Commissioners for their support in moving these critical capital improvement projects forward and to all the members of Water and Sewer department who are committed to making much-needed improvements across our system to better serve residents.”
To date, $2 billion has been invested in completed CIP projects.
“Just in the current fiscal year, WASD has invested more than $382 million in infrastructure improvements,” said WASD Director Roy Coley. “Many of these improvements result in the enhancement of the health of Biscayne Bay and other local water ways. Our prioritization of investments in sanitary sewer infrastructure are yielding results. To date, 2021 has seen a 30% reduction in sanitary sewer overflows when compared to 2020, and it is anticipated that further reductions will be achieved as WASD continues executing improvements throughout its service area.
“So, with the five projects that have now been approved by the Board, we will yield additional positive benefits throughout our water and wastewater systems that will continue to result in improved service delivery for our more than 2.3 million customers."
County Infrastructure, Operations and Innovations Committee (CIOIC) Chairwoman Raquel Regalado (District 7) supported the approval of these projects.
“These are infrastructure investments that will be transformative not only in terms of WASD’s continued overall CIP progress, but also for the environment and the economy as it allows for continued residential and commercial growth throughout Miami-Dade County,” said Regalado. “Our investments today will yield benefits for decades to come.”
The five capital improvement projects approved include:
• The installation of a 36-inch water main on Northwest 106 Street between Northwest 107 Avenue and South River Drive. This $8 million project is expected to be completed in 15 months and result in a redundant system connection in the Northwestern portion of the County. This will allow for increased system reliability and provides for capacity for projected future growth.
• Eight separate sub-projects will be undertaken at the South District Wastewater Treatment Plant to increase treatment capacity at the plant. This $107.6 million investment includes the construction of a new influent force-main tie-in on SW 232nd Street, a new headworks building, the construction of two new oxygenation trains, the construction of a new substation, and the integration of these new structures to the rest of the plant. This project is expected to be completed in 28 months.
• A 5-year, $6.6 million contract to provide hydrogeologic and engineering services for Comprehensive Water Resource Projects, which include injection, production, monitoring wells and aquifer storage and recovery wells. These services will be undertaken at wellfields and treatment plants throughout WASD’s system.
• A 5-year, $11 million professional service agreement that provides for a consultant to assist WASD as the Professional Geologist Team during the construction and certification of five new injection and 2 monitoring wells at the North District Wastewater Treatment Plant to comply with Ocean Outfall legislation requirements. This is a 24-hour operation for 31 months that always requires a professional geologist during drilling of the injection wells.
• A $77.7 million project to construct five new injection wells and two monitoring wells at the North District Wastewater Treatment Plant. This project is expected to take almost three years to complete.
For additional information about Department services and programs, visit the WASD website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.