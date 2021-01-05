Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) has worked diligently since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to
implement new safety measures to protect both riders and employees.
Among the many precautions taken, Miami-Dade County suspended fares as of March 22 to protect the safety of passengers and operators by reducing the need for non-essential interactions.
As Miami-Dade County continues to combat COVID-19, the department is extending the suspension of fares through January 31, 2021.
With fares suspended, riders can limit their contact with fareboxes and avoid any unnecessary interactions with operators – helping slow the spread of COVID-19.
"Our number one priority remains protecting the lives and livelihoods of residents during the pandemic," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Continuing to waive fares will keep public transit safe, while supporting our families through this difficult time as we create the foundation for a strong economic recovery."
In January, the Mayor and DTPW will hold a virtual town hall meeting to dialogue with the community and receive direct input from the public
regarding future decisions about reinstating fares. Details will be shared when available; follow @GoMiamiDade and @MayorDaniella on social media to stay up-to-date.
In adopting the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, the Board of County Commissioners approved a fare-free transit service through December 31, 2020. A fare waiver, authorized by Implementing Order 4-133, approves the suspension of transit fares and fees until January 31, 2021 with the option to extend if deemed necessary.
At this time, while all transit fares and parking fees remain suspended, auto-reloads for monthly passholders are also suspended. For additional
questions regarding monthly passholders or any reduced fare products, please contact Miami-Dade Transit’s customer service team at 786-469-5151 or via email at easycard@miamidade.gov.
As a reminder, face coverings are required for all transit passengers at all times, including while waiting at a bus stop or on the platform, and while inside the vehicle. Violators are subject to removal from the system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.