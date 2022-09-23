Miami-Dade County is currently participating in a national heat study that will analyze the cooling potential of urban natural areas.
Led by the Natural Areas Conservancy, the results of this study, which includes 12 cities across the United States, will help cities address climate change.
Environmental specialists in the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources’' Division of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) are participating in this study as part of the Forests and Cities network for the summer of 2022.
These researchers are part of DERM’s Environmentally Endangered Lands (EEL) program and are collaborating to quantify differences in temperature across natural and built environments using satellite data and temperature sensors in urban forested natural areas to test whether healthier ecosystems are cooler than unhealthy ecosystems.
These sensors will record the air temperature every five minutes until the end of September. These temperature sensors are located within EEL’s managed areas in some of the county’s most vulnerable communities including Florida City.
“Miami-Dade County is familiar with hot weather, but we are now experiencing extreme and unprecedented heat in our community,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Extreme heat leads to more deaths than all other natural disasters combined, and we must treat it as a public health and safety crisis, similar to how we respond to hurricanes. We are writing the playbook on how to mitigate extreme heat, right here in Miami-Dade.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.