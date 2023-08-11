Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) hosted a free professional development day for teachers in Miami-Dade County Public Schools to help enhance their knowledge on energy and underwater robotics.
This all-day learning workshop, free to teachers, included two sessions about FPL’s Energy Curriculum and an all-day SeaPerch workshop highlighting underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROV). FPL is a sponsor of SeaPerch, an innovative underwater robotics program that equips students, educators, and parents with the resources they need to build underwater ROVs, either in or out of a school setting.
“We are excited to work with Miami-Dade County school teachers and the Education Foundation of Miami on this Professional Development Day. These workshops not only give us a way to share our free energy curriculum with teachers, but it helps us further strengthen our partnership with the school districts for years to come,” said Sarah Marmion, Senior Manager of Community Education and programs. “We know that our teachers are the key to student achievement, and we want to make sure they have the resources they need to be successful.”
The professional development day was held at Ruben Dario Middle School in partnership with FPL, Ohana Solutions, The Education Foundation of Miami and Miami-Dade County School District.
FPL hopes to continue these professional development days to give back to the community and help guide teachers as they teach the next generation of innovators.
For more information about FPL’s education program, please visit FPL.com/Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.