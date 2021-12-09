Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of the Miami-Dade County school system since 2008, is leaving to head the Los Angeles schools. The Los Angeles Board of Education announced Thursday that Carvalho will become superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District. Carvalho has been a prominent education figure in Florida, as he has headed the state’s largest school district. “Alberto Carvalho brings the deep experience we need as an educator and leader of a large urban district to manage L.A. Unified’s ongoing response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Los Angeles Board of Education President Kelly Gonez said in a prepared statement. “As the longtime Miami-Dade superintendent, he established a clear record of positive student outcomes and has relentlessly worked towards greater equity for historically underserved communities. I know he will continue that focus in Los Angeles, and he is ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead of us.” An announcement on the Los Angeles district’s website said staff members and Carvalho will finalize terms of a contract, with the board voting on the contract Tuesday.
Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Takes California Job
- NSF
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.