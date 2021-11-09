Pointing to improving COVID-19 conditions, the Miami-Dade County school district Monday said middle-school and high-school students will not be required to wear masks.
The announcement came as other districts, including Orange County and Duval County, have recently dropped mask requirements. Miami-Dade will continue requiring masks for elementary-school students, as vaccines are only available to people ages 12 and olders.
Parents of middle-school and high-school students will have to submit forms to opt out their children from wearing masks.
“M-DCPS (the school system) will continue to follow science, consult with medical experts, and review its procedures on a weekly basis to identify opportunities for further adjustment of COVID-19 protocols,” the district said on its website.
Miami-Dade is one of six districts that challenged a Florida Department of Health rule aimed at preventing mask mandates.
The rule helped carry out a July 30 executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who contends parents should decide whether children wear masks.
A state administrative law judge is expected to rule in the challenge this week.
By keeping a mask requirement for elementary-school students, Miami-Dade is continuing to be in conflict with the rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.