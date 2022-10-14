Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) are one of the nation’s leaders in school choice options. When Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres made multiple “Meet and Greet” appearances throughout the county in March 2022, he emphasized that post-secondary education must include paths to good-paying jobs in technical and trades fields to enable graduates to go immediately to work with sustainable salaries and consider college later if they so choose. He also emphasized, “We want our schools to be the parents’ choice and to be the employer of choice.”
Both those points are addressed this month. “Miami-Dade County Public Schools' (M-DCPS) Technical Colleges and the Miami-Dade County Fair &
Exposition are sponsoring a free two-day expo to increase awareness about Career Technical Education (CTE) program offerings and diverse ways for individuals to gain financial empowerment. The expo starts Friday, October 14, from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. to Saturday, October 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the fairground's E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion, 10901 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165,” was announced in a recent Press Release.
“Participants will witness firsthand demonstrations from our instructors and students in their respective fields. Some featured demonstrations include Aviation Maintenance, Welding, Health Occupations, Automotive, Marine Service Technologies, Culinary and more.”
There are seven facilities in different parts of the County: South Dade Technical College, 109 NE Eighth St, Homestead; Robert Morgan Educational Center & Technical College, 18180 SW 122nd Ave, Miami; George T. Baker Aviation Technical College, 3275 N.W. 42 Avenue; D. A. Dorsey Technical College, 7100 NW 17th Ave, Miami, FL; Lindsey Hopkins Technical College, 750 NW 20th St, Miami, FL; Miami Lakes Educational Center & Technical College, 5780 NW 158th Street, Miami Lakes, FL; and The English Center, 3501 SW 28th St, Miami.
Specific courses are taught at designated campuses and for those not able to attend the Fair and Expo, information is available at
https://ctemiami.net or contact Indira Jadoonandan, Curriculum Support Specialist, Office of Postsecondary Career and Technical Education at (305) 558-8000.
For K-12 grades, however, Magnet Programs are popular among school choices. Open enrollment began Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will go until January 15, 2023 according to another Press Release. “Miami-Dade County Public Schools will begin accepting Magnet program applications for the 2023-2024 school year. More than 370 Magnet programs for all grade levels will offer specialized courses with unique thematic strands of study that focus on students' special interest, talents and abilities.”
Magnet programs are challenging and offer expanded academic opportunities. “Through M-DCPS' Magnet programs, students prepare to thrive and excel in post-secondary education and in the workplace. Some of the available programs include, STArts Visual/ Graphic Arts (Science, Technology and Arts Exploration & Innovation), Gaming/Design & Animation, Coding and App Development, Criminal Justice, Global Trade & Logistics,
Building Trades & Construction Design Technology, just to name a few!
Beginning October 1st, the Magnet application system can be accessed at https://yourchoicemiami.org and will be available in multiple languages.” Other contact options are to mail Miami-Dade County Public School, 1450 NE 2nd Avenue, Suite 352, Miami, Florida 33132; Tel: (305) 995-1922.
Some area schools are Magnet schools while other have Magnet Programs within the school. All programs do require application.
Homestead Magnet schools are Center for International Education (CIE), MAST Academy, and Air Base K-8 Center. Homestead and surrounding communities’ schools with Magnet programs are: William Chapman
Elementary School, Coconut Palm K-8 Center, Frank Martin K-8 Center,
Cutler Bay Middle School, Redland Middle School, Richmond Heights
Middle School, South Dade Middle School, Biotech Richmond Heights High School, Coral Reef Senior High School, Cutler Bay Senior High School,
Homestead Senior High School, Robert Morgan Senior High School, and South Dade Senior High School.
Other means of communication with M-DCPS is to download the Dadeschools Mobile App to iPhones or Android devices.
In addition to the website of https://www3.dadeschools.net/home other social media platforms are Twitter @mdcps and @suptdotres, on Instagram @miamischools and @suptdotres, and on Facebook at MiamiSchools.
