Miami-Dade residents will soon have options other than outside dining, take-out, or heading south to the Keys for restaurant dining. Starting Monday, August 31, Mayor Carlos Gimenez will lift the ban on indoor seating.
“This doesn’t mean this is over by a long shot. We will need to wear our masks for the foreseeable future,” said Gimenez.
Guidelines state guests seated at a table must keep their mask on until they are served a drink, like water.
For the managers, they mus have air conditioning on all the time along even with keeping windows and doors open. No more than 50% capacity and up to six people per table.
The mayor says restaurants will still need to close by 10 at night. After Labor Day, that may change.
“On the advice of The White House Task Force, I’ve decided not to push back the curfew at this time. It’s something that we will look at after the holiday weekend.”
“We definitely have great feelings about being allowed to open, We feel our patrons are ready to resume Somewhat of a normal life as we see some groups as soon as they see each other are quick to go for hugs and kisses nonetheless we are ready and set as far as practicing social distancing, disinfecting throughout and following all the guidelines; but although we are ready we will take it slow as we need to be very careful with the next steps ahead of us so we keep everyone safe and healthy.” said Karla Revuelta, owner of FourEight Restaurant on Krome Ave.
Gimenez said the 10.3% two-week average positivity rate and hospital numbers are at a much more manageable level, under a thousand patients. A decision may come soon about casinos and banquet halls.
Democratic mayoral hopeful and current County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava supports the decision and believes the county can keep numbers down at this level of an approach.
Republican mayoral hopeful and current County Commissioner Steve Bovo says he would like to see restaurants open at greater capacity but this is a step in the right direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.