The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group II released their report Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability. This report underscores the urgency of preparing for and adapting to the changing climate now.
Miami-Dade County is releasing its Year 1 Progress Update summarizing the implementation of the County’s Sea Level Rise Strategy which was released in February 2021. Miami-Dade is already investing in adaptation to reduce our flood risks and has been a leader on this issue for years thanks to the support of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the diligent leadership of the Board of County Commissioners.
“Climate change and sea level rise pose an immediate threat to our communities in Miami-Dade County and many residents are already feeling the effects of sunny day flooding and increased stormwater flooding when we get heavy rainstorms,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Rising seas impact everything from our drinking water to our housing market, which is why I am so proud of the progress we’ve made implementing our Sea Level Rise Strategy. We are building a Miami-Dade County that is future-read and a leader in climate adaptation.”
Major successes this year include prioritizing septic to sewer projects that will protect the public health of our residents and Biscayne Bay. In addition, many of the County's applications to the Resilient Florida Grant Program were successfully recommended for funding. This could bring back more than $247 million in state and federal grant funds to support resilience projects in Miami-Dade County.
The Florida House is expected Wednesday to approve a proposal that would establish a new resiliency office directly under Gov. Ron DeSantis, after Democrats were unable to make changes to address the causes of rising seas.
The measure, which would build on a 2021 law, would require the development of a resilience action plan for the state highway system, require a prioritized list of resilience projects that would include costs and timelines and create a database that would identify such things as medical centers, utilities, emergency operations centers and airports that would be threatened by rising sea levels.
The House took up the bill Tuesday and positioned it for a vote.
“The bill is focused on what we can fix today, what we can fix tomorrow and what we can continue to fix each and every day,” bill sponsor Demi Busatta
Cabrera, R-Coral Gables, said. “It's focused on real results and real actions to protect our communities from flooding and sea level rise.”
However, Democrats argued the measure should do more.
“There's sort of two sides to this problem,” Rep. Ben Diamond, D-St. Petersburg, said. “There's protecting our communities and making our communities more resilient to the issues of flooding and sea level rise. But then there's also stopping the causes of those problems in terms of greenhouse gas emissions and in terms of reducing our carbon emissions.”
The Republican-dominated House on Tuesday rejected a pair of amendments proposed by Diamond that would have required the resiliency office and the state's chief resiliency officer to investigate the causes of rising seas and to track the costs of resilience projects.
Busatta Cabrera contended that Diamond’s proposals wouldn't provide “real results” and would politicize the issue.
“Floridians don't care about us scoring political points,” Busatta Cabrera said. “They don't care about what words we use. They care about action. They care about real results.”
Diamond rejected the characterization of his effort as being political, noting he didn’t use the words “climate change,” a phrase mostly kept under wraps by state Republican leaders before the 2018 elections.
Days after being sworn into office in 2019, DeSantis issued an executive order that created the Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection in the Department of Environmental Protection.
Last year, lawmakers approved a measure that calls for spending up to $100 million a year on projects to address flooding and sea-level rise. A priority of House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, the proposal also created a grant program for local governments.
A Senate bill that is similar to Busatta Cabrera’s measure received unanimous support Monday from the Appropriations Committee and is ready to go to the full Senate.
