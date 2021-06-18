Wednesday was Elder Abuse Awareness Day and Miami-Dade County reminds everyone to be aware that elder abuse comes in many forms.
The fastest growing type of abuse is financial in the form of scams, fraudulent fundraisers, and unfortunately, most commonly, family members unlawfully accessing the finances of older family members.
If you have been the victim of a scam, have had money taken by a family member, or suspect financial fraud is being perpetrated on an older adult, call the Florida Attorney General's Senior Protection Team: 1-866-9NO-SCAM.
Learn more at: myfloridalegal.com.
"As a community we are committed to standing together to protect all our older adults, and today is a critical reminder to our seniors and those who love them to be vigilant," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "If you suspect elder abuse, it is always best to err on the side of the elder and let the authorities make the determination.
If you suspect an older person is being abused, Call Families Florida Abuse Hotline by 1-800-96-ABUSE (1-800-962-2873)."
"Those individuals who exploit and prey on our elderly residents appear to represent an emotionally orphaned segment of our society,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “The pain and horror they deliberately inflict on our seniors is something that my Elderly Exploitation Unit prosecutors work every day to eliminate. No one should have to fear their neighbors, their relatives or their caretakers in our community.”
