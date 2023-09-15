Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is pleased to announce that an additional 520 Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) customers have received additional federal Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) funds to assist them to pay for their water and sewer utility bills.
“These funds are invaluable for families in our county that are struggling to make ends meet,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Water is an essential service and sustains all life. The financial relief will be a lifeline for so many.”
The department received an additional $1.5 million of the $55 million awarded to the State of Florida through the federal program. The LIHWAP is a federally funded program managed by Florida Commerce to support low-income households in need. In total, 4,040 customers received more than $9.8 million in financial relief.
“Uninterrupted access to water is critical,” said WASD Director Roy Coley. “Our department will continue to partner with agencies and investigate opportunities where we can secure financial assistance on behalf of our neighbors who need it the most.”
LIHWAP is a first-come, first-served program that provides much-needed relief to low-income families who spend a high proportion of their household income on water utility services. Florida Commerce has partnered with local Community Action Agencies throughout the state and Promise, a technology company with expertise in distributing government relief funds, to distribute the funds.
To determine if your household is eligible and to apply for LIHWAP funds, Miami-Dade County residents should contact Miami-Dade County Community Action Agency at 786-469-4600 or 786-469-4640.
For Florida residents wishing to learn more about LIHWAP, please, visit: www.FloridaJobs.org/LIHWAP
It is the priority of the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department to provide safe, reliable service to its customers. For additional information about Department services and programs, visit the WASD website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.