What would have been the first day for Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Monday, August 24, 2020 will instead be the beginning of, “A Week of Welcome with activities and a week-long orientation tailored to help students and families prepare for the 2020-2021 school year.”
The School Board met Wednesday, July 29, 2020 where Superintendent Alberto Carvalho provided a 70-slide presentation of the, “Reopen Smart, Return Safe”, proposed plan. This was based on extensive work and coordination leading up to and following the July 1, 2020 Special Board Meeting. The result of the meeting was the decision to begin the new school year Monday, August 31, 2020 on-line using what is designated as the, “My School Online (MSO) distance learning model.”
The new platform includes the ability for teachers to meet with students daily and capability for wrap-around support services such as counseling, therapies, and mental health supports. The M-DCPS Press Release explains what will occur the week of August 24, 2020.
“The Week of Welcome will focus on many topics, such as what a student’s typical instructional day will look like; guidance on connecting and navigating the virtual environment; organizational skills for students; physical and mental wellness, as well as resources to support students and families. Families will be able to access training tools and a variety of webinars by visiting www.parentacademymiami.com.
Beyond the extensive training provided over the summer months, teachers will undergo five days of training on distance learning for MSO as well as safety protocols to be followed when students return to the schoolhouse.”
In order to address the issues of hardware and connectivity, M-DCPS has thousands more digital devices and “WiFi hotspots” to distribute to students in addition to the 119,000 provided earlier this year. Officials are also working at multiple levels to eliminate “digital deserts in the community”.
School days will adhere to a routine similar to in-person class with a standard schedule of classes and regular breaks and they are encouraging students to wear their school uniforms. Students will remain enrolled at the same school they would be attending if the school was open and official attendance will be recorded.
In the matter of meal distribution, procedures have been refined based on what has been learned in the distribution of almost six million grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches during the months since March school closures. Among the changes will be the ability to pick up several days-worth of meals at a time.
The fall distribution dates and times have not been finalized although they will take place outside of school hours.
“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is proud to offer our families much-needed structure and stability as we adjust to a new reality. The decision to commence the academic year on the My School Online distance learning platform is representative of our commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our students and workforce, while providing a quality education to all,” said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.
In view of significant parental preference for return to traditional in-person attendance with appropriate added health measures, “The M-DCPS reopening plan was built to pivot between models, as necessary, based on local public health conditions. Once local conditions support a physical reopening, schools will be able to accommodate the students whose parents selected the Schoolhouse Model, for five days a week, while following health guidelines.” The District will monitor multiple factors during the first thirty days and use myriad data to decide if schools will physically re-open in early October or continue all students remotely. If schools do reopen for students who choose that option, social distancing, enhanced sanitation, increased school nursing staff presence, contact tracing, and other measures will be taken.
The “Reopen Smart, Return Safe” and multiple associated guideline documents can all be seen at http://reopening.dadeschools.net/index.html.
Updated information - Twitter @mdcps and @miamisup, Instagram @miamischools and @miamisup, and Facebook at MiamiSchools and AlbertoCarvalho.
