From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, people can pick up printed applications for State of Florida food, medical and temporary cash assistance, along with unemployment benefits. In addition, people can drop off pet food and supplies for animal owners in need.
The Miami-Dade Public Library System (MDPLS) is expanding its assistance to residents in need, especially those with no access to computers or printers at home. Beginning Friday, April 17, residents will be able to pick up printed ACCESS Florida applications for the following Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) programs at the 26 library locations currently distributing printed copies of Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Reemployment Assistance Applications:
- Food Assistance (SNAP - Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program)
- Medical Assistance (Medicaid)
- Temporary Cash Assistance (TANF)
All applications are available in English, Spanish and Creole.
The state’s Food Assistance Program (SNAP - Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) helps low-income people buy healthy food.
The Medical Assistance Program provides medical coverage through Medicaid to qualified low-income individuals and families.
The Temporary Cash Assistance Program (TANF) provides cash assistance to families with children under the age of 18, or under age 19 if they are full-time high school students and meet eligibility requirements.
The DCF applications can be returned by mail or fax, or dropped off at a DCF drop-box location or returned to a staff member at any of the 26 participating library locations, where MDPLS will securely transport them to one of the DCF drop-box locations. Instructions and more information can be found on the top page of the application.
Additionally, MDPLS continues to distribute and collect printed Reemployment Assistance Applications for residents at the 26 participating library locations. Residents can pick up an unemployment application and envelope, take it home to fill out and then return it in the sealed envelope by dropping it off in the library location’s book drop or at any CareerSource South Florida location. The forms can also be mailed to the address on the form.
In addition, residents can also download and print a copy of the application from DEO’s website and return it to any participating library’s book drop. Security measures are in place to protect residents’ personal information. Completed applications are picked up from the book drops by Miami-Dade County police officers every day and delivered to CareerSource South Florida where trained staff will send them securely overnight to DEO in Tallahassee for processing.
CareerSource South Florida is available to provide assistance for completing the unemployment benefits application by calling 305-929-1547.
MDPLS has also teamed up with the Miami-Dade Animal Services Department (ASD) to collect unopened pet food and unused supplies for pet owners who are having a hard time obtaining the resources they need for their pets. Beginning April 17, residents can drop off donations in collection bins available at the 26 library locations. These donations will be distributed to pet owners in need in our community by ASD.
Social distancing is being enforced. Residents should stay six feet away from one another. Wearing face masks is encouraged.
Please note: Effective Friday, April 17, the new service hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
For a list of the 26 participating library locations and more information, visit www.mdpls.org/reemployment-assistance. Residents may also call 305-375-2665 to find the nearest library location providing the printed applications.
For the latest COVID-19 updates, information and resources, visit miamidade.gov/coronavirus.
